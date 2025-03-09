Ferdinand urges Arsenal to forget Zubimendi and focus on “phenomenal” striker

Arsenal has been advised to abandon its pursuit of Martin Zubimendi despite its continued interest in the Spanish midfielder.

Zubimendi is regarded as one of the finest players in his position, with several top clubs monitoring him. Arsenal maintain a strong relationship with his current club, which could facilitate negotiations for a potential transfer. However, the key question remains: do they truly need him?

Arsenal’s midfield does not appear to be a major weakness, yet the club remain eager to strengthen it further, with Zubimendi identified as their preferred target. The Spaniard has been in excellent form, and Arsenal see him as the ideal successor to Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

However, Rio Ferdinand believes the club should prioritise signing a striker instead. Speaking about Zubimendi, he said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

“They don’t need that player.”

He further emphasised Arsenal’s urgent need for a centre-forward, stating:

“Arsenal fans have been calling out for a No.9 for two or three years.

“If you can sign Isak, you’ve got to do it. They could win the league with him because he’s phenomenal and gives them something different.

“They’ve put so many good pieces in, but they need that little extra now.”

While Zubimendi would undoubtedly enhance Arsenal’s midfield, there is a growing argument that securing a high-quality striker should be the club’s primary objective. A prolific forward could provide the final piece in Mikel Arteta’s squad, helping them mount a stronger title challenge.

Ultimately, Arsenal must decide whether reinforcing their midfield or attack is the greater priority. If they are serious about competing for major honours, addressing their striking options may prove to be the more pressing concern.