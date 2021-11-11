Ferguson names the Arsenal signing that changed the rivalry with Man Utd

Legendary Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has revealed Thierry Henry’s arrival at Arsenal took the rivalry between the Gunners and United to a new height.

The Scot was dominating the English top-flight with United before Arsene Wenger came on the scene.

The Frenchman soon signed Henry, who was a struggling winger at Juventus. When he deployed the World Cup winner as a striker, he blossomed and that gave Arsenal an edge.

‘It became toxic for a while,’ Ferguson admitted, via The Mirror. ‘The big change that made Arsenal was reinventing [Thierry] Henry. And the goals… he was fantastic.

‘You’re always looking in the rear-view mirror to see who’s coming up behind you, and when you see someone you accelerate.

‘Arsenal were catching us up, and their team was good enough to go above us, there’s no question about that.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The rivalry between Arsenal and United showed how big we were in the late 90s and early 2000s.

It has been a remarkable fall from grace for the club in the last decade and Mikel Arteta’s task is to get the Gunners back among the top English clubs.

It is much harder to achieve that now with several clubs having a bottomless pot of money to spend on new signings.

But the Arsenal team we have seen in the last few weeks is heading in the right direction and it shouldn’t be long before the club competes for league and cup titles again.

Arteta would also hope he can land a transformative player like Henry, who would drive the club to its next phase of success in England and Europe.