Ferguson reckons Arsenal’s “invincible” season is the biggest achievement in football

Former Manchester United manager and one of Arsene Wenger’s greatest rivals, Sir Alex Ferguson says Arsenal’s “invincible” season in the 2003/2004 campaign is the biggest achievement in football.

The Scot was speaking in a new documentary on the life of Wenger as Arsenal’s manager due to be released next month.

Arsene Wenger: Invincible is the latest documentary from Amazon Prime and a trailer was released today.

Wenger and Ferguson were foes for almost two decades as the managers of the two most successful clubs in England in that era – Arsenal and Manchester United.

They have since buried the hatchet, according to The Sun.

Ferguson retired as the manager of United in 2013, while Wenger was forced out of Arsenal in 2018.

The Frenchman now works for FIFA and Ferguson agreed to be interviewed for the documentary.

When asked about Arsenal’s unbeaten 2003/2004 season, he said via the report: “The achievements stand above everything else.”

In another part of the released trailer, while speaking about their heated rivalry at the time, the Scot said: “I’m saying to myself: ‘Is he looking for a war?’”

The documentary is expected to be released in Cinemas and on the Amazon Prime streaming platform next month and the trailer suggests it would be one of the best football documentaries ever made.