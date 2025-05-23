Fernando Morientes recommends a cheaper striker for Arsenal

Arsenal are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer as they search for a new striker to spearhead their attack next season. With the current squad lacking a consistent goalscorer, the need for a clinical frontman has become a top priority for the club’s recruitment team.

Several names have been consistently linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. Viktor Gyökeres, who has enjoyed an excellent season, is among the leading candidates. Arsenal are also said to admire Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen, both of whom have impressed at their respective clubs.

The general belief is that Arsenal will invest a significant portion of their summer budget to secure a top-level striker. These high-profile names are expected to demand substantial transfer fees, but many feel such spending is necessary to solve the club’s attacking issues once and for all.

Morientes Suggests a Budget Alternative

However, not everyone agrees that a big-money signing is required. Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes has offered an alternative perspective. Speaking to Metro Sport, he suggested that Arsenal could solve their striker dilemma without spending heavily.

“If Arsenal want a striker from La Liga, a Spaniard who comes to mind right now is Ayoze Perez.

“He left Real Betis for just four or five million euros, and he’s become desirable for the big teams because he’s scored a lot of goals and is playing very well.”

Morientes’ comments highlight that value can still be found in the market. Perez has rediscovered his form and attracted attention with his recent performances, which Morientes believes could be of interest to a club like Arsenal.

Quality Over Price Tag

While many Arsenal supporters are eager to see a marquee signing arrive this summer, Morientes’ remarks serve as a reminder that the solution to their goalscoring problem does not necessarily lie in spending vast sums. The primary objective is to identify a player who can deliver consistently in front of goal, regardless of their price tag.

As Arsenal prepare for what promises to be a busy transfer window, the debate over whether to pursue a high-profile striker or a more budget-friendly alternative will continue. Ultimately, the success of the decision will be judged by how effectively the chosen forward can transform Arsenal’s attack next season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…