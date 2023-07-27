Ferran Torres responds to reports linking him to Arsenal

Ferran Torres, the Barcelona attacker, has been the subject of transfer speculation, with several European clubs, including Arsenal, expressing interest in signing him.

Despite Arsenal’s active recruitment of new players in recent weeks, the transfer window still has a month left, and Mikel Arteta remains optimistic about potential signings. Torres is one player whose addition to Arsenal’s squad would undoubtedly excite the club’s fans.

However, the latest update indicates that Torres has decided against leaving Catalonia. He has ruled out a move away from Barcelona and has made it clear that he intends to stay with the club.

Torres said via Sport:

“It’s very important for a striker to start scoring, to get off to a good start. I’m going to fight for a place in the team. And then it is up to the coach to decide (my future)

“The names (linked with moves away) are provided by journalists. I have a contract here. I’m going to stay. I don’t care what anyone says about me.

“I’m going to work as hard as anyone else.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torres has Premier League experience, which makes him a player that will likely settle in fast for us if we add him to the group.

However, without him in the picture, we still have some of the best attackers in England in our group.

