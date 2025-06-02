Feyenoord midfielder’s future uncertain amid injury concern and Arsenal transfer interest

Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with his blend of technical ability, tactical intelligence and versatility drawing attention from several top clubs, including Arsenal. The 23-year-old is regarded as a standout talent in Dutch football, and interest in securing his services has steadily grown.

In December, Arsenal were eyeing a 2025 transfer for Timber. However, Timber’s future is far from settled. A serious knee injury sustained in February 2025 has complicated matters significantly. He underwent surgery after suffering damage to his external lateral ligaments and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. This setback has cast doubt over the timing and feasibility of any potential transfer during the upcoming summer window.

Contract Talks and Transfer Valuation

Feyenoord now face a pivotal decision regarding Timber’s next steps. The midfielder’s current contract runs until 2026, and the club is actively engaged in negotiations to extend that deal. Should Timber decide against signing an extension, Feyenoord are likely to consider selling him to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer in 2026.

Sources suggest that the Dutch club may accept offers in the region of €25 to €30 million if no agreement is reached over a new contract. This valuation reflects both Timber’s long-term potential and the uncertainty surrounding his fitness. Much will depend on how his rehabilitation progresses over the coming weeks, with clubs monitoring his recovery closely.

Premier League and European Clubs Monitoring Situation

According to Just Arsenal sources, several high-profile clubs are keeping a close eye on developments. Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United are all reportedly tracking Timber’s situation. Whether these Premier League sides make a formal approach may depend entirely on the midfielder’s recovery timeline and medical evaluations.

Quinten is the brother of Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber – both are Netherlands international. Could Arsenal reunite Quinten with his brother Jurrien, at Emirates?

In addition to English interest, clubs from Serie A, Bundesliga and La Liga have also been linked with Timber. The extent of their involvement is also likely to hinge on how quickly and fully he returns to action.

For now, Timber remains a player of high interest across Europe, but his next move will be shaped as much by medical reports as it will by transfer negotiations.

Would you like to see Jurrien’s brother join The Arsenal?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…