Feyenoord wants Arsenal coach to replace their outgoing manager

Mikel Arteta faces the serious prospect of losing one of his trusted coaches at the end of this season as Feyenoord eyes his assistant, Albert Stuivenberg.

The Dutch club is preparing for life after their current manager, Arne Slot, who has become Liverpool’s preferred candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool is moving swiftly to appoint him as their manager, and Feyenoord has drawn up a list of targets to replace Slot.

They have several top names on their list, and according to AD, one of their targets is Stuivenberg, who is an important member of Arteta’s coaching staff.

The Spanish manager has previously stated that he will not stand in the way of any of his coaches if they receive an opportunity like the one he got while he worked at Manchester City.

He might now have to start looking for a new coach because Stuivenberg could accept the challenge of leading a good Dutch team like Feyenoord.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta understands that as his team does a good job on the pitch, the members of his coaching staff will be targets.

They all work together to bring success to the Emirates, and teams could bet on some of them to lead their side.

