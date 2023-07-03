FIFA could implement new offside rule championed by Arsene Wenger

Since departing from Arsenal, Arsène Wenger has been involved with FIFA and has earned a reputation as a manager unafraid to introduce innovative ideas. Now, he has brought some of these radical proposals to FIFA, suggesting various changes to the game of football.

One of Wenger’s proposed alterations revolves around the offside rule, an aspect of the game often considered complex. Currently, if any part of an attacker’s body is ahead of the last defender when the ball is played, they are deemed offside. However, FIFA is reportedly considering a modification wherein only the goalscoring part of an attacker’s body must be beyond the last defender for an offside call to be made.

This potential rule adjustment would benefit attackers worldwide but could pose challenges for defenders who already struggle to contain attackers due to the prevalent high-line defensive strategy employed by many clubs today.

Before such a change is implemented in the Premier League, it will first be trialled in Sweden, Italy, and the Netherlands, as reported by Football London. The process of introducing this alteration into the Premier League may take some time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This change is a radical one that will truly affect us as a club, but we expect our coaches to prepare the team for it before it arrives on the Premier League scene.

