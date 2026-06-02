FIFA introduces new rule that could affect Arsenal

FIFA has introduced several new rules ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with some of the proposed changes expected to be adopted by domestic leagues around the world from next season. If implemented, one of them could have an impact on Arsenal.

The Gunners have established themselves as one of the top teams in world football under Mikel Arteta, and one of their greatest strengths has been their effectiveness from set pieces, particularly corners.

Arsenal have often been criticised by opponents for using blockers during corner routines, with players positioning themselves around goalkeepers and defenders to create space for teammates. While officials have occasionally penalised the tactic, the Gunners have generally executed it within the limits of the current laws and enjoyed considerable success as a result.

Potential impact on Arsenal’s set pieces

As a consequence, Arsenal remain one of the most feared teams in Europe when it comes to attacking set pieces, regularly turning corners into goalscoring opportunities.

The club’s work in this area has become a major feature of their success, with carefully designed routines helping them create advantages against some of the strongest teams in the game.

According to the Daily Mail, FIFA will trial a stricter interpretation of blocking during the 2026 World Cup. Under the proposed guidelines, players who deliberately impede opponents or obstruct goalkeepers during set-piece situations could be penalised more consistently.

Rule changes could alter routines

If the changes are approved and rolled out globally after the tournament, Arsenal may need to adjust certain aspects of their corner routines to ensure they remain compliant with the updated regulations.

The Gunners have shown an ability to adapt tactically under Arteta, and any changes to the laws would likely lead to refinements rather than a complete overhaul of their approach from dead-ball situations.

Maintaining effectiveness while operating within revised regulations would become a priority, particularly given the importance of set pieces to Arsenal’s attacking play. The club will be monitoring developments closely as the trials take place, with any permanent changes potentially influencing how teams across world football approach corners and other attacking set-piece situations in the future.

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