FIFA makes new international window change that could be good for Arsenal

The international break in September and October is often viewed as one of the most disruptive parts of the football calendar. At that stage of the season, domestic leagues are only just beginning to settle, with clubs finding rhythm and building momentum, only to then lose their players to international duty. For many supporters, after waiting through a long summer without football, this interruption can feel particularly frustrating.

Players also face difficulties, as they move quickly from the demands of domestic football to long-haul travel and additional matches for their national sides. This schedule has drawn repeated criticism, with both FIFA and UEFA under pressure to reduce the number of breaks in order to ease the burden on players.

Fixture Congestion and Player Workload

The issue lies in the already congested calendar. Club football at the top level requires players to compete in domestic leagues, domestic cups and European competitions. Adding several international breaks into the mix creates a relentless workload. For many, the expectation that players should then also participate in multiple international fixtures throughout the season feels unsustainable.

Despite the concerns voiced by clubs and fans alike, neither FIFA nor UEFA appear prepared to remove competitions or significantly cut the number of fixtures. The football calendar remains packed, and changes to address workload have so far been minimal. However, a new adjustment is on the horizon that may alter the structure of the international break.

A New Format for International Breaks

According to Sport Bible, from next year the September and October international breaks will be combined. Rather than two separate two-week interruptions, the calendar will now include a single 16-day window, during which national teams will play four matches. The new break is expected to fall between 21 September and 6 October.

The idea behind the change is to consolidate international fixtures into one longer period, leaving more uninterrupted time for domestic football in the months that follow. While players will still face the same number of matches, the hope is that clubs and fans may benefit from fewer disruptions to the league calendar.

This adjustment is not a complete solution to fixture congestion, but it marks an attempt to balance the demands of international football with the needs of clubs and players. For many, the longer gaps between future international breaks could prove to be a welcome development.

