Fighting for the Trophy: Can Arsenal beat Manchester City and Tottenham?

Over the seasons, Arsenal has proved they are not to be toyed with. They’ve undoubtedly shown commendable efforts in contending for the title, and last season was proof enough for everyone.

Although they ended up in second place, 5 points shy of Manchester City’s victory as the winners of the English Premier League 2022/23 season, their progress throughout the season was remarkable. In 35 games, the club only had four losses, and with their hopes as high as a kite, Arsenal guns the title gain as champions in the 2023/24 EPL season.

However, clubs like Manchester City and Tottenham are also contending for the trophy. Can Arsenal emerge victorious? What has changed in Arsenal’s strategy for this season that gives them an edge over these fierce oppositions? Well, let’s find out.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

It’s not debatable that Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola as the coach, is a formidable opposition. Take note that in the 2022/23 concluded season, Manchester City won the historic treble, making them the best club in the world at the time. So, it’s without a doubt that they would be an almost insurmountable obstacle for Arsenal.

Arsenal Vs. Manchester City matchups will always carry allures of uncertainty and tension. This is because both clubs are hefty contenders for the title. Although there are no straight answers on who stands a better chance for this title, we can review the key factors, strategies, historical performances, and football tips between both clubs that might affect the possible outcome of their next football match.

Over the years, both clubs have had some memorable head-to-head matchups with results that left many Arsenal fans speechless. But, there have also been many great lessons that have helped Arsenal improve their game plan and execution against Man City.

It’s why Arsenal could boast of a 1-0 win against Man City for the first time in the past 15 matches. The Arsenal game plan now includes altering the configuration of the midfield with Jorginho and Declan Rice acting as a double pivot.

This strategy was especially useful as it helped screen the ball passing to Erling Haaland. As a result, he only got about 23 touches throughout the match, limiting his chances of getting a goal opportunity.

While it might not be surprising that there could be a lot of tricks up Pep Guardiola’s sleeve, it’s also not quite surprising that Arterta has matching strategies and contingencies in place that levels the playing field. It is safe to say that Arsenal has an edge in their next matchup against Manchester City.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Generally, fixtures like Arsenal vs. Tottenham are highly anticipated in the English premier league. The rivalry and lifelong history between both clubs make for an even more interesting and promising game at every one of their matchup games, with fans in high hopes and spirit for a win.

In about 66 EPL game records between both clubs, Arsenal have successfully dominated with 27 wins, 24 draws, and only 15 losses to Tottenham. With Arsenal’s improved tactical strategy and offensive gameplay, it’s quite reasonable to believe they stand a better chance against Tottenham.

Currently, only Arsenal and Tottenham remain unbeaten in about 9 matches, and while Arsenal is 3rd on the league table and Tottenham is top, it’s only right to believe that these clubs are fiercely contending for the title and will put up a show in any of their future matchups for the title in 2023/24.

Arsenal’s chances and triumphs in their future clashes with Tottenham will be a reflection of their current form, dedicated consistency, and the long-standing historical significance of the North London Derby. The result of these matches could be a vital morale booster and player motivation that could positively influence Arsenal’s standing in the league and compile their points.

Road to the Trophy

Although Arsenal has come a long way and shown a lot of progress over the years, they still have a long road to the trophy. Meanwhile, a better part of it is filled with significant obstacles from tough-to-beat clubs like Manchester City and Tottenham.

These rivalries will be a measure of Arsenal’s growth and a test that proves if they are truly deserving of the EPL title.

Arsenal must continually show their resilience and ability to compete at the highest level by defeating any and every obstacle on their way to victory as champions of the English Premier League.

Conclusion

Football is a game of wit and competence, and Arsenal must show a great blend of both to earn the title as champions of the English premier league. Many of the obstacles like Manchester City, Tottenham, and Liverpool are in their way to the trophy, and Arsenal must showcase a lot of competence like the 2003/04 predecessors, “the Invincibles,” who went from start to end of the season unbeaten and as winners of the EPL title.