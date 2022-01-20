Arsenal News Latest News

“Fill the void next season.” Former Gunner thinks he knows why Arsenal is offloading defenders

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal is sanctioning the departure of some defenders because they plan to keep William Saliba in the squad next season.

The Frenchman hasn’t started playing for the Gunners since he signed for the club in 2019.

However, he has been in good form and has continued to develop his game at Olympique Marseille.

His performances against the top players in Europe and the French Ligue 1 have made it almost certain that he would be in the Arsenal first-team squad next season.

Meanwhile, at the Emirates, the North Londoners have been offloading some of their defenders and have recently shipped out Sead Kolasinac and Pablo Mari.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell believes it is linked to the potential arrival of Saliba.

He tells Football Insider: “You have to remember that Saliba will be coming back next season. Arteta has to box a bit clever and prepare for that. Saliba will come in and fill the void next season.”

Saliba has been one of the standout performers in France and it is shocking that he is yet to kick a ball for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has refused to rush the 20-year-old into his team so far, but it would be hard to understand if the former Nice loanee still doesn’t make the Gunners team next season.

  1. DaJuhi says:
    January 20, 2022 at 4:54 pm

    Lets just pray Stuttgart get relegated. Therefore they cant outright buy Mavropanos for absolute peanuts. Mavro is already quoted at +25 million and Edu, for some God forbidden reason, put obligation-to-buy for £3 million…

  2. Silentstan says:
    January 20, 2022 at 5:19 pm

    Kevin Captain Obvious Cambell

  3. 03 gooner says:
    January 20, 2022 at 5:22 pm

    Hopefully Saliba, Mavropanos and Guendouzi return to replace the outgoing Chambers Mari and hopefully Xhaka.
    Gk: Ramsdale, New backup
    RB: Tomi, Spencer
    CB: White, Gabriel, Saliba, Mavropanos
    LB: Tierney, Tavares
    DM: Bissouma/Guimaraes, Lokonga
    CM: Partey, Guendouzi
    AM: Odegaard, ESR
    RW: Saka, Pepe
    LW: Martinelli, New Winger
    ST: Vlahovic/David, Laca, Balogun

    1. Declan says:
      January 20, 2022 at 6:00 pm

      Wishful thinking fellow Gooner.

    2. dgr8xt says:
      January 20, 2022 at 6:02 pm

      Great assessment. Only that I see no need for a new winger

    3. Sean says:
      January 20, 2022 at 7:13 pm

      Matteo is gone unless this transfer ban holds up against Marseille, Reason why Kolasnic was signed now also.

      Dino is a really strange one as to why he didn’t make it as us!! I’d recall that kid along with Saliba back to Arsenal.

      Having those 3 back above would be great additions to this young growing team with the likes of Chambers, Mari, Elneny & Xhaka all gone.

  4. 03 gooner says:
    January 20, 2022 at 5:29 pm

    OT: Pepe with a goal and assist for Ivory Coast. Arteta has under used him so far this season, hopefully that changes when he comes back. Despite flaws in his gameplay he is always a goal threat.

  5. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    January 20, 2022 at 6:36 pm

    what would loan/contract termination moves in January have to do with the potential of Saliba returning next year???

    Reply
  6. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    January 20, 2022 at 6:37 pm

    possibility NOT potential

