“Fill the void next season.” Former Gunner thinks he knows why Arsenal is offloading defenders

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal is sanctioning the departure of some defenders because they plan to keep William Saliba in the squad next season.

The Frenchman hasn’t started playing for the Gunners since he signed for the club in 2019.

However, he has been in good form and has continued to develop his game at Olympique Marseille.

His performances against the top players in Europe and the French Ligue 1 have made it almost certain that he would be in the Arsenal first-team squad next season.

Meanwhile, at the Emirates, the North Londoners have been offloading some of their defenders and have recently shipped out Sead Kolasinac and Pablo Mari.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell believes it is linked to the potential arrival of Saliba.

He tells Football Insider: “You have to remember that Saliba will be coming back next season. Arteta has to box a bit clever and prepare for that. Saliba will come in and fill the void next season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been one of the standout performers in France and it is shocking that he is yet to kick a ball for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has refused to rush the 20-year-old into his team so far, but it would be hard to understand if the former Nice loanee still doesn’t make the Gunners team next season.