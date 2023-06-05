Final Arsenal loan report of the season as Pablo Mari, Nuno Tavares and others feature

Folarin Balogun emerged as the standout player among the loaned Arsenal players. He had a productive spell at Reims, where he impressed by scoring an impressive 21 goals in the French top flight. Balogun continued his goal-scoring form until the end of the season, finding the net in his final game to bring his tally to 21 goals.

In addition to Balogun, the Arsenal website highlighted other loanee players were involved in matches over the weekend as most European leagues concluded their seasons. Nuno Tavares made an appearance for Olympique Marseille, coming on as a substitute in the second half during their match against Ajaccio.

Pablo Mari featured for the full 90 minutes for Monza in their match against Atalanta, despite suffering a comprehensive defeat.

Ovie Ejeheri also had a notable performance, keeping a clean sheet for SJK in their game against HJK, helping his team secure a second-place finish in their league.

Overall, the Arsenal loaned players showcased their abilities and made positive contributions to their respective teams during the past season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most of these loanees will leave the club before next season starts because they are still not good enough for us.

We are now one of the top clubs in the country and must sign players who can help us win the league and other trophies.

