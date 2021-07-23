Final details being ironed out for Arsenal star to finally move

Granit Xhaka is closing in on his move to AS Roma this summer with a new report claiming that the deal just needs a few final details to be ironed out before it is sealed.

The Swiss midfielder has emerged as a transfer target for the Italians in this transfer window and they have been in talks with Arsenal over signing him for much of it.

There has been some quietness with regards to news about the transfer for some days now, but it has now been revealed that things are at a very advanced stage.

Sky Sports Italia via the Daily Mail claims that Roma has finally come up with the amount Arsenal has demanded and they will complete his signing soon.

The report says things are so advanced that the midfielder is expected to join up with his new teammates for their preseason tour of Portugal next week.

The midfielder has long agreed on personal terms with the Italian club, which would tie him to them until 2025.

It was left for both clubs to reach an agreement before the transfer is complete and that breakthrough has finally come.

Xhaka will leave Arsenal with a reputation both good and bad, but this is probably the right time to leave the Emirates.