Final Premier League table predicted and its bad news for Arsenal

After winning the FA Cup last season, Arsenal didn’t expect to be in the middle of the Premier League table for much of this campaign.

They wanted to build upon the FA Cup win and strengthened their team with the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey.

However, this has turned out to be a poor campaign for them and they now risk ending up outside the European places.

They have been eliminated from the domestic cup competitions and remain 12 points behind the top four.

Finishing this season with European football might only be achieved if they win the Europa League.

The Athletic computed the Premier League table for the rest of the season and it does look bleak for the Gunners.

Using metrics like the xG for and against, the report arrives at a final table that sees Mikel Arteta’s side finish the campaign in 9th position.

This is not what the fans would have imagined at the start of the season.

They will face Olympiacos next in the Europa League. The Greeks eliminated them from the competition last season and they will be keen to avoid another shocking outcome.