Final proof that Zinchenko is on his way to Arsenal

The transfer of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City to Arsenal is probably the worst kept secret in football at the moment, although there were a couple of rumblings yesterday that the deal had hit a last minute snag.

But I think we can finally put those rumours to bed as Zincheko’s team-mate at Man City, Rodri, has now revealed that “he is not with us any more, which would also prove that he has left the City pre-season tour in Texas.

Rodri said in the Metro: ‘Oleks is not with us anymore. He’s been great as a team-mate and as a player.

‘He deserved the best and we are going to miss him, but this is football, it continues and new players come in. We are happy for him.’

A lot of reports this morning are saying that the Ukranian has passed his medical in the USA and has flown from Texas to Orlando to join up with his new team-mates, so at least he could get quite a few training sessions with Arteta under his belt before the new campaign starts in earnest.

So, all we have to say now is; Welcome to Arsenal, Oleksandr!

