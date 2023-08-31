“Final stages” manager gives update on their move for Arsenal man

Steve Cooper has revealed Nottingham Forest is close to completing the transfer of Nuno Tavares from Arsenal. The left-back is set to join the Premier League club on loan from Arsenal after being made surplus to requirements by the Gunners.

Arsenal has been keen to offload some deadwood before the transfer window closes and Tavares is not in their plans for the season. The defender is now expected to show his worth at Forest as he did during the first half of last season while on loan at Olympique Marseille.

The Portugal U21 star knows he must do well to earn a place in the Arsenal squad or secure a permanent move away from the Emirates in the future.

Speaking about the transfer, Cooper said, as quoted by Standard Sports:

“I do think there will be some players coming in, and I think there will be players leaving as well, with loans etc. There’s loads of moving parts. We would all like to add the right players to our squad. Any manager will tell you that.

“I do believe there are a couple of players – Tavares and Murillo – that are at the final stages. Not quite done, but the process is ticking along quite nicely. Hopefully I haven’t gone too soon on that, because until things are officially done then you never quite know. There’s a lot of work going on.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares is not a part of our plans and keeping him made no sense, so this transfer makes everyone happy.

Hopefully, he will do well and secure a permanent move away from the Emirates at the end of the season.

