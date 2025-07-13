Finally a brealthrough in Gyokeres talks and he is all set to be an Arsenal player

Arsenal had been considering signing either Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko during this transfer window, but their focus has now fully shifted towards securing the Swedish striker. Gyokeres himself is keen on joining Arsenal and has reportedly refused to engage with any other clubs regarding his future.
The striker’s determination to leave his current club has been evident, as he notably failed to report for pre-season training in an effort to push the transfer forward. Despite initial differences in valuation between Arsenal and Sporting Club, discussions between the two clubs have continued. Now, a breakthrough appears to have been reached.
Agreement Reached on Transfer Terms
According to Ben Jacobs, Sporting and Arsenal, along with Gyokeres, spent the weekend in intensive talks and successfully removed all major obstacles delaying the deal. While the exact structure of add-ons is still being finalised, there is broad agreement on a fixed fee. The striker is now awaiting permission to undergo a medical examination, which is the final step before completing the move to Arsenal.
A five-year contract has reportedly been agreed upon, indicating the club’s long-term commitment to the player. It is expected that Gyokeres will officially become an Arsenal player within the next 24 to 48 hours, barring any unforeseen complications.
End of the Transfer Saga in Sight
Arsenal has made a clear choice in selecting Gyokeres, and with the recent progress, there is hope that no further last-minute issues will arise. The club and fans alike will be eager to see this prolonged transfer saga finally concluded.
Securing Gyokeres would strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options ahead of the new season and signal the club’s ambition to compete at the highest levels. The successful conclusion of this transfer will be a significant step in bolstering the squad’s overall quality and depth.
ADMIN COMMENT
It was only a case of when Sporting saw sense and they have. Look forwards to him banging em in.
Thats 200 mil shelled out now. That will be it, until we offload someone for a decent fee. Things will be determined now on how much we get in to the coffers.
So if this deal is done what is our best starting XI ?
Raya
White Saliba Gabriel Skelly
Zubamendi
Rice Odegaard
Saka Gyokeres Martinelli
SUBS bench
Kepa Timber Calafiori Zinch Nwaneri Havertz Madueke Jesus
That’s a pretty strong squad.. have I missed any obvious players ?
Hopefully 1 or 2 academy players to add to this also
I am presuming Trossard Nelson Vieire Lokonga will all be sold…. any others likely to be sold? Perhaps Zinch if we get Eze
Timber possibly over White but its a tough call at right back
A very difficult one to make as things stand. However, I will personally take White because of his final third output
Merino on the bench too
Kiwior at backup CB, Zinchenko is out, no place. Hopefully add Eze and move Jesus on in January.
If (when) he is our player, i really hope he can handle the massive pressure
This drawn out, almost dramatic, transfer saga has only increased the expectations now significantly
It will be so good to have a real forward now,let’s hope our tactics are good enough to incorporate his strengths he brings
Opposition defenders will be marking him more tightly which means Saka Martinelli Ode etc will all hVe more chances to score as well as Rice coming from deep!
He seems to have a strong mentality so I don’t see him having any extra pressure…especially with all the chanced we create!
It looks like we’re closing the deal to bring in a striker. May I assume it’s no longer impossible for us to win the league?
Who said it’s impossible?
Don’t even try Dan. Not playing your game today.
I’m relieved that a striker of any description is coming. It will cut the unrelenting negative traffic for starters
O.K. SueP we really have to break that mind meld.
SueP, if he doesn’t score in his first couple of games I’m sure the negativity will return.
Disagree Sue
For a team who will have gone at least 22 years without a title and finished 10 points behind Liverpool and showed zero ambition I saw lots of Gooners fairly positive and content
I’m not quite getting your drift Dan
Content is not the same emotion as realistic. The length of time without a league win is down to who exactly?
Finally, the finish line is in sight. Gyok is a Gunner.
Meanwhile, Chelsea is currently performing wonders against PSG.
I think Arteta needs to ditch this slow build-up, backwards, sideways style of play if must win something next season.
Just look at the way Chelsea took them apart.
Nice, happy to have a player thats familiar with the back of the net. Makes me feel better about our attack going into the new season for sure.
It seems SL have backed down on the transfer fee. If true well done Berta for a great game of poker.
Apparently Gyokeres agent waived his commission… something you rarely see nowadays though I struggle to understand why SL would have to pay Gyokeres agent commission ! Surely that should go to the player… agents killing the game (though not this one !)
Welcome and good luck VG! Well done Berta and co.! Thanks the Kroenkes! The horse and the lawn field are set here.