Gyokeres celebrating scoring
Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Finally a brealthrough in Gyokeres talks and he is all set to be an Arsenal player

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Arsenal had been considering signing either Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko during this transfer window, but their focus has now fully shifted towards securing the Swedish striker. Gyokeres himself is keen on joining Arsenal and has reportedly refused to engage with any other clubs regarding his future.

The striker’s determination to leave his current club has been evident, as he notably failed to report for pre-season training in an effort to push the transfer forward. Despite initial differences in valuation between Arsenal and Sporting Club, discussions between the two clubs have continued. Now, a breakthrough appears to have been reached.

Agreement Reached on Transfer Terms

According to Ben Jacobs, Sporting and Arsenal, along with Gyokeres, spent the weekend in intensive talks and successfully removed all major obstacles delaying the deal. While the exact structure of add-ons is still being finalised, there is broad agreement on a fixed fee. The striker is now awaiting permission to undergo a medical examination, which is the final step before completing the move to Arsenal.

A five-year contract has reportedly been agreed upon, indicating the club’s long-term commitment to the player. It is expected that Gyokeres will officially become an Arsenal player within the next 24 to 48 hours, barring any unforeseen complications.

Gyokeres Sweden
(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

End of the Transfer Saga in Sight

Arsenal has made a clear choice in selecting Gyokeres, and with the recent progress, there is hope that no further last-minute issues will arise. The club and fans alike will be eager to see this prolonged transfer saga finally concluded.

Securing Gyokeres would strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options ahead of the new season and signal the club’s ambition to compete at the highest levels. The successful conclusion of this transfer will be a significant step in bolstering the squad’s overall quality and depth.

__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Zinchenko
Journalist names five Arsenal stars who could leave the club this summer
Club fans now believe their star man is off to Arsenal
Gyokeres celebrates after scoring against Man City
“Making it more complicated” Sporting director sends a strong message to Arsenal
Posted by

Tags Viktor Gyokeres

22 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  2. So if this deal is done what is our best starting XI ?

    Raya

    White Saliba Gabriel Skelly

    Zubamendi

    Rice Odegaard

    Saka Gyokeres Martinelli

    SUBS bench

    Kepa Timber Calafiori Zinch Nwaneri Havertz Madueke Jesus

    That’s a pretty strong squad.. have I missed any obvious players ?

    Hopefully 1 or 2 academy players to add to this also

    I am presuming Trossard Nelson Vieire Lokonga will all be sold…. any others likely to be sold? Perhaps Zinch if we get Eze

    Reply

  3. If (when) he is our player, i really hope he can handle the massive pressure

    This drawn out, almost dramatic, transfer saga has only increased the expectations now significantly

    It will be so good to have a real forward now,let’s hope our tactics are good enough to incorporate his strengths he brings

    Reply

  4. Opposition defenders will be marking him more tightly which means Saka Martinelli Ode etc will all hVe more chances to score as well as Rice coming from deep!

    He seems to have a strong mentality so I don’t see him having any extra pressure…especially with all the chanced we create!

    Reply

  5. It looks like we’re closing the deal to bring in a striker. May I assume it’s no longer impossible for us to win the league?

    Reply

  6. I’m relieved that a striker of any description is coming. It will cut the unrelenting negative traffic for starters

    Reply

    3. Disagree Sue
      For a team who will have gone at least 22 years without a title and finished 10 points behind Liverpool and showed zero ambition I saw lots of Gooners fairly positive and content

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  7. Finally, the finish line is in sight. Gyok is a Gunner.

    Meanwhile, Chelsea is currently performing wonders against PSG.

    I think Arteta needs to ditch this slow build-up, backwards, sideways style of play if must win something next season.

    Just look at the way Chelsea took them apart.

    Reply

  8. Nice, happy to have a player thats familiar with the back of the net. Makes me feel better about our attack going into the new season for sure.

    Reply

    1. Apparently Gyokeres agent waived his commission… something you rarely see nowadays though I struggle to understand why SL would have to pay Gyokeres agent commission ! Surely that should go to the player… agents killing the game (though not this one !)

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  10. Welcome and good luck VG! Well done Berta and co.! Thanks the Kroenkes! The horse and the lawn field are set here.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors