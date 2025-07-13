Finally a brealthrough in Gyokeres talks and he is all set to be an Arsenal player

Arsenal had been considering signing either Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko during this transfer window, but their focus has now fully shifted towards securing the Swedish striker. Gyokeres himself is keen on joining Arsenal and has reportedly refused to engage with any other clubs regarding his future.

The striker’s determination to leave his current club has been evident, as he notably failed to report for pre-season training in an effort to push the transfer forward. Despite initial differences in valuation between Arsenal and Sporting Club, discussions between the two clubs have continued. Now, a breakthrough appears to have been reached.

Agreement Reached on Transfer Terms

According to Ben Jacobs, Sporting and Arsenal, along with Gyokeres, spent the weekend in intensive talks and successfully removed all major obstacles delaying the deal. While the exact structure of add-ons is still being finalised, there is broad agreement on a fixed fee. The striker is now awaiting permission to undergo a medical examination, which is the final step before completing the move to Arsenal.

A five-year contract has reportedly been agreed upon, indicating the club’s long-term commitment to the player. It is expected that Gyokeres will officially become an Arsenal player within the next 24 to 48 hours, barring any unforeseen complications.

End of the Transfer Saga in Sight

Arsenal has made a clear choice in selecting Gyokeres, and with the recent progress, there is hope that no further last-minute issues will arise. The club and fans alike will be eager to see this prolonged transfer saga finally concluded.

Securing Gyokeres would strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options ahead of the new season and signal the club’s ambition to compete at the highest levels. The successful conclusion of this transfer will be a significant step in bolstering the squad’s overall quality and depth.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

