Finally Arsenal receive an offer for Torreira – But will he accept?

German side make permanent offer for Lucas Torreira

Lucas Torreira can be one of many departures from the Emirates Stadium, as the shop window slowly draws to a conclusion.

The midfielder was reportedly open to returning to Arsenal and playing for Mikel Arteta’s team. However, the Arsenal manager made it clear to the Uruguayan that he was not in his plans.

Thus, after spending a year out on loan at eventual Spanish league winners Atletico Madrid, the writing of Torreira’s career as an Arsenal player is on the wall.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have made a formal offer for the midfielder, who played 89 games for Arsenal, scoring four and recording a further six assists.

Despite being a squad player at the Spanish capital, several clubs have shown interest in Torreira, who prefers a move to Italy or a return to South America, so he may not be keen on going to the Bundesliga.

Former Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri is keen to add the midfielder to his ranks at Lazio. While other Serie A sides such as Fiorentina and Jose Mourinho’s Roma are also credited to hold an interest.

Arsenal would be more than willing to listen to offers exceeding the €15 million mark. And even though that seems a bit underwhelming number, given how things have panned out in the past two years, that seems a rational figure.

The pandemic and the player’s willingness to move to Italy have made the task of making a profit on the Uruguayan international complicated for Arsenal. The North London outfit can just hope to stir up a bidding war for their talented midfielder.

Every Arsenal fan would wonder how things could have been so much better with Lucas Torreira at the red half of London. A genuinely talented player, who joined Arsenal on the back of an eye-catching and impressive World Cup campaign in 2018.

I wish him all the best for the future and hope that things work out for him, whichever club he chooses. He was a true fan favourite and his chant reflects the love the supporters had for him.

Adios and gracias, Lucas Torreira

