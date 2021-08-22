Finally Arsenal receive an offer for Torreira – But will he accept?

German side make permanent offer for Lucas Torreira
Lucas Torreira can be one of many departures from the Emirates Stadium, as the shop window slowly draws to a conclusion.
The midfielder was reportedly open to returning to Arsenal and playing for Mikel Arteta’s team. However, the Arsenal manager made it clear to the Uruguayan that he was not in his plans.
Thus, after spending a year out on loan at eventual Spanish league winners Atletico Madrid, the writing of Torreira’s career as an Arsenal player is on the wall.
I rate Lucas Torreira, have followed him since his Sampdoria days & feel there's a really good player in there somewhere. But he's spoken with no filter about his desire to leave AFC repeatedly & therefore can have no complaints at being told he isn't part of MA's plans.
— Harry Symeou (@HarrySymeou) August 19, 2021
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have made a formal offer for the midfielder, who played 89 games for Arsenal, scoring four and recording a further six assists.
Despite being a squad player at the Spanish capital, several clubs have shown interest in Torreira, who prefers a move to Italy or a return to South America, so he may not be keen on going to the Bundesliga.
Former Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri is keen to add the midfielder to his ranks at Lazio. While other Serie A sides such as Fiorentina and Jose Mourinho’s Roma are also credited to hold an interest.
Arsenal would be more than willing to listen to offers exceeding the €15 million mark. And even though that seems a bit underwhelming number, given how things have panned out in the past two years, that seems a rational figure.
Lucas Torreira gave us one of the best moments in the last few years. Hope he does well, wherever he goes. pic.twitter.com/AFxdfz8opG
— Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) August 19, 2021
The pandemic and the player’s willingness to move to Italy have made the task of making a profit on the Uruguayan international complicated for Arsenal. The North London outfit can just hope to stir up a bidding war for their talented midfielder.
Every Arsenal fan would wonder how things could have been so much better with Lucas Torreira at the red half of London. A genuinely talented player, who joined Arsenal on the back of an eye-catching and impressive World Cup campaign in 2018.
I wish him all the best for the future and hope that things work out for him, whichever club he chooses. He was a true fan favourite and his chant reflects the love the supporters had for him.
Adios and gracias, Lucas Torreira
As a supporter of AFC way, way, way, above ANY single player, I simply do not get this articles affection for a bit part player who has essentially been a huge flop for us.
He had a decent start but his tiny frame and obvious unwillingness to settle in Britain and at our club quickly changed matters Since then, HE HAS DONE NOTHING TO AID OUR CLUB.
So I repeat, , and I SPEAK ONLY FOR MYSELF, I will be glad when he goes and I SIMPLY CANNOT SHED CROCODILE TEARS about the”what ifs” this article mentions .
The bottom line is that all such players are extremely wealthy and self reliant individuals and my REAL concerns are for helpless people everywhere, such as those desperately fleeing from the Taliban.
I havenothing against him of course but neither can I FEIGN FAKE AFFECTION! Players come and go but our club remains and it will ever be this way.
SOME PERSPECTIVE, PLEASE! Some MAY think me heartless but at any cost I will be totally honest and not ever pretend, as so many on here do!
Arsenal willing to listen to offers exceeding 15mill 🙂
No “details” of tabled offer.
Roma would not pay more than 13 m for Xhaka.
Only an idiot club would offer 15m for Torreira
I’m thinking they offered nearer 5mill.
Yeah, I agree. To offload the unwanted players at this stage they need yo be a bargain for the buying club, and 15m euros doesn’t sound especially cheap to me in this case.
Selling Torreira would be a great sign that Arteta and Edu are ready to bury Arsenal alive. our important Guendo, Saliba, Martinez and Willock(GSM-Will) all gone through him (Arteta) is a sign of his limited days at Emirate should Torreira follows.
waffle waffle waffle
LT had 1 good season if you could call it a good season
why pay a player to not play?
its not that hes crap or anything, he just doesnt work for the way we play, needs to move on and so should you
On one hand we have a player who was left out for no apparent reason, answered questions he was asked honestly but performed professionally on the field but asked to leave when the manager publically threw him under the bus and let everyone know that he won’t play him again regardless. This person has been banned by the coach permanently.
On the other hand we have a player that won’t be dropped regardless of how many games he costs the team, got nasty with fans, has had repeated disciplinary issues on and off the field, and made it clear to everyone that he wanted to leave the team. He was made the team captain.
I would prefer torriera stay and xhaka leave. Torriera works best as a single pivot DM but can work well with a partner as well. Im not sure any of the other DMs, Partey included, are great as a single pivot.
Doesn’t really matter cause arteta has the remote and isn’t sharing it till at least xmas regardless of how bad the team is. I want to say I applaud the team for giving a manager such a long time to build his team and prove himself, but I just have never been convinced by arteta as a manager. I don’t feel like he has the tactical ability at this stage to challenge for titles.
Maybe he will in the future but putting a rookie in this situation was a bad idea. There are deep seated issues here with an absentee owner letting the 3 stooges run the nuthouse. Nobody seems to know what vinkai does exactly, Edu wants us to sign everyone through one agent buddy, to the point that we had to ax the scouting dept to pay for his agent fees, and arteta wants us to have 80% possession with no movement off the ball, like every bad version of the Spain team in the last 15 years.
Any time a player’s skillset doesn’t fit his system he throws them under the bus publically instead of trying to fit his tactics to the players he has. It really feels like he’s treating the team like FM21 and doesn’t understand why it doesn’t go his way in real life.
Was you at the Palace game?
did you hear what our so called fans were calling him?
So you want a player that does not want to be at the club, let alone be in this country for a player that does?
man you need professional help
We all know that MA likes balance within his playing team, do you think that if LT stayed he would get registered or play alongside TP over Xhaka ??? i really really dont think so