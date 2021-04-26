Finally some good news for Arsenal fans to cherish

Folarin Balogun has ended speculation about his future and officially signed a new Arsenal contract.

The youngster had been in the news for much of this season with different reports claiming that he would leave.

Several players including fellow youngsters, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah blocked the pathway to first-team chances for him.

However, Balogun has shown that he is a special talent and the Gunners were keen to keep him at all cost.

His introduction to first-team minutes this season has yielded 2 goals from 6 games and that shows that he isn’t just a star in the club’s youth teams where he has been scoring freely.

The club has worked hard to convince him that staying in north London is best for him and is delighted to announce that he has signed a new long-term deal.

They posted the news on their website and both Edu and Mikel Arteta commented on the positive development.

Edu Said: “It’s great that Flo will continue to be with us. He is a very promising young talent and has already shown so much quality in his performances. We are all looking forward to working with him during his continued development in the coming years.”

Mikel Arteta added: “We have been extremely impressed with Flo this season. He has continually shown his natural ability in many training sessions with us and we have been equally impressed with his early integration into the first-team squad on matchdays.

“He has given us glimpses with the performances and of course with his two goals already for the first team. The hard work starts here for Flo and we are all looking forward to supporting and working with him in the years to come.”