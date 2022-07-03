Finance analyst explains why Arsenal is not as successful as Kroenke’s other enterprises

Stan Kroenke owns other sports clubs apart from Arsenal, and he has found more success operating the Colorado Mammoth and the LA Rams than he has with Arsenal.

This sometimes makes the club’s fans question his commitment to the Gunners. However, the American businessman does his best.

Arsenal is heavily funded, but they still get outspent by some of their rivals which has made success scarce in recent campaigns.

Financial analyst and pundit, Kieran Maguire has now explained why it hasn’t been plain sailing for him with the Gunners.

He tells Football Insider: “It’s harder to find success in a European sports model than it is in an American one.

“Because of the democratisation of franchise sports, the draft system etcetera, the whole aim is to give as much chance of success as possible.

“That is the exact opposite of what we see in European football where dynasties are created and maintained because of huge financial advantages over competitors.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Operating a successful football club in Europe is becoming harder, but it is doable.

The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool have proven that by making the right investments and putting the best manager in charge, you can develop your club into a winning machine.

Hopefully, we will continue spending to rebuild the team as we have done in the last two summers.

If that continues, we will be guaranteed success in the not-so-distant future.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Our optimistic Gooner Matt Smith talks about Arsenal’s positive transfer window