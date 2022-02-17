Finance analyst reveals why Arsenal will always come as the second priority for Kroenke

Dr Dan Plumley has revealed that Stan Kroenke will always prioritise developing and expanding the LA Rams over Arsenal and he knows why.

The American billionaire owns the NFL franchise and the Premier League club, but he is struggling to lead the latter to success.

Arsenal has not played in the Champions League since 2017, while the Rams have just won the Super Bowl.

That accomplishment could be replicated at the Emirates if he invests more money into the club.

However, it doesn’t seem that will happen soon and the Gunners might continue to struggle to break back inside the top four.

Plumley believes Kroenke is benefiting more from owning the Rams over being the majority shareholder at Arsenal.

He tells Football Insider: “The economic security in American sports is the difference. Arsenal are 38th on that Forbes list and are worth $2.75bn.

“He has put around £5billion into the Rams and billions more across both franchises. KSE have other franchises as well.

“Arsenal are a very attractive business venture but the valuation of American franchises will always be higher because of the way the sport is run.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kroenke is first a businessman, and he wants profits from all his ventures.

He knows which of his investments has been more profitable and would naturally want to focus on it.

The ownership of an English football club is profitable, but it probably dwarfs the benefits of owning an American franchise.