Finance expert defends Arsenal’s £10 million sponsorship deal

Club finances are very important in keeping them alive, and the 2020 covid pandemic showed how fragile some clubs around the world are.

Arsenal and some others lost money, and they have been working hard to recover those loss of earnings.

Because of this, clubs accept almost any sponsorship deal being offered to them, even if there is a public backlash.

One such deal is Arsenal’s £10 million a year contract with the Rwandan government, which means they always wear the Visit Rwanda sign on their shirts.

They came under criticism for accepting the business deal because of the political issues in the country.

However, they have maintained that business relationship and financial expert Dr Dan Plumley has defended them.

He tells Football Insider: “Morally, it should be in the thought process.

But because clubs need more money all the time, it often goes out of the window. I don’t think in this regard you can criticise Arsenal as a single example.

“There’s Man City, Newcastle, PSG. Then there are all the other clubs receiving crypto and betting sponsorship. It’s tough to criticise Arsenal directly for this.”

Making money shouldn’t come over morals, but the need to make as much money as possible quickly should excuse the club from some of its decisions.

As fans, we demand signings all the time and it takes a lot of money to make that happen.

