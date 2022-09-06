Financial analyst applauds Arsenal for recent business move

Kieran Maguire is impressed with Arsenal’s continuous expansion of their off-field business interests.

The Gunners have been successful on the pitch at this start of the term, and they have also been expanding their interests off it.

They partnered with Amazon to release a new docuseries called All or Nothing from last season, and that seems to have opened new doors of opportunity to them.

Mikel Arteta’s side has now released a new streetwear collection that fans can get.

Maguire believes it is a smart move, and that alone could get them a new set of fans.

He believes it will open up doors to even more opportunities for them to take advantage of in the future.

He tells Football Insider:

“Arsenal’s release of this pre-match shirt is an indication that the club wants to expand their brand.

“They have the appeal and attention that has gone with the Amazon All or Nothing series, which is shown to a global audience.

“If people are impressed with what they have seen from Arteta and co, one way of reflecting that is to buy some streetwear.”

Adding: “Anything that expands the demographic in terms of interactions with the club has got to be applauded.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to stay ahead of the competition, both on the pitch and off it.

That way, we can now secure even more wins on both sides of the business.

This new streetwear brand will get more people interested in buying our merchandise, and they could easily convert their friends and families to Arsenal supporters.

