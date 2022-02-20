Financial analyst discusses Arsenal’s financial woes over the last few seasons

Financial analyst Kieran Maguire has discussed Arsenal’s financial struggles over the last few years as fans compare Stan Kroenke’s investment in the club to the LA Rams which he also owns.

The Rams have enjoyed significant investment and have just repaid that spending by winning the Super Bowl.

However, Arsenal has not made the top four since 2017 and have not been competing for the major trophies.

Mikel Arteta’s side has also not been among the best spenders in the English top flight.

Fans now want Kroenke to spend as much as he spends on the Rams, but financial expert, Maguire says the Gunners have not been making enough money to persuade him to spend heavily on them.

He tells Football Insider: “Over the last eight years, Arsenal have made an operating loss of £63m. They have managed to offset some of that with player sales, but even so…

“If you can’t generate profit in your day-to-day operations, that’s disturbing.

“This is indicative of the importance of Champions League participation, which would substantially impact on those figures.”

Kroenke is a businessman, and he has a lot of interests. He would focus on making money from his different passions, and the one that makes him the most money will get the most attention.

There is money in owning a club like Arsenal, but Kroenke will not want to spend more than what he makes from his Arsenal investment.

