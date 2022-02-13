Financial analyst explains how Arsenal will gain from their latest sponsorship deal

Kieran Maguire has revealed more about how Arsenal stands to gain from their recent deal with Extramarks.

The club announced at the start of this month that the education body would be their latest partner.

This partnership is expected to expand the club’s reach to more countries, which is important in keeping the brand popular.

It could also earn us even more deals and some cool amount of money.

But that is not the only benefit we would gain from it, and financial analyst, Maguire, explains more in an interview with Football Insider.

He said: “Because Arsenal haven’t been winning things and getting huge exposure that way, finding other ways of accessing a younger market is essential.

“That way, you can start to tailor pre-season tours and gearing other sponsorships deals towards those markets does make sense.

“So yes, excellent bit of business and one that will have synergies with the rest of their commercial arm.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

As we work hard behind the scenes to become a top club again, it is important that we are also successful off the pitch.

Deals with multinational companies and others in regions we don’t have a huge following will help us gain more popularity.

As Maguire pointed out, we need to be out there in some way before the latest generation of fans can follow us since we don’t compete in top competitions like the Champions League.

