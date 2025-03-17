Financial analyst explains what worked for Berta at Atletico may not work at Arsenal

Andrea Berta has been widely praised for the remarkable work he accomplished at Atlético Madrid, where he played a pivotal role in making them a more competitive force in European football. His recruitment strategy and ability to identify talent were instrumental in helping the club challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid for domestic honours.

The Italian is now widely expected to be appointed as Arsenal’s next sporting director, replacing Edu, who vacated the role last year. Edu was highly successful during his tenure, forming a strong working relationship with Mikel Arteta, which proved beneficial in shaping the squad and improving performances on the pitch.

However, Edu’s departure created significant difficulties for Arsenal, particularly in the January transfer window. The club struggled to secure key signings, leaving gaps in the squad that may have impacted their title ambitions. The absence of a structured approach in recruitment during that period highlighted the importance of having an experienced sporting director in place.

Berta will be expected to bring a proactive and strategic approach to transfers, ensuring that Arsenal continue their progress and become even more competitive. His task will not only be to identify top talent but also to ensure that the club makes smart acquisitions capable of strengthening the squad in both the short and long term.

During his time at Atlético Madrid, Berta worked with a highly effective manager in Diego Simeone, who had a reputation for getting the best out of players—even those who had struggled in the Premier League. Some of Berta’s signings at Atlético were considered risks, but under Simeone’s guidance, many of them flourished and contributed significantly to the team’s success.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson, speaking to Football Insider, questioned whether Berta would find similar success in England, stating:

“Either it means their recruitment is incredible because they’ve been able to find players and look beyond how they performed in the Premier League or Simeone is an incredible manager, who makes the sporting director look good by making players.

“It’s not uncommon for them to resurrect players they bought very cheaply.

“I suspect you can’t do it at Arsenal because you have to be a bit smarter with finding high-quality young players.

“Maybe it’s a different type of challenge, but I think it’ll be a good hire.”

Berta will be aware that the challenges at Arsenal differ from those he faced at Atlético Madrid. However, with the right structure and support, expectations will be high for him to succeed in his new role and help the club take another step towards long-term success.