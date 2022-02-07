Financial analyst reckons Arsenal’s quiet January will benefit them

Financial analyst Kieran Maguire has revealed that not signing new players in the January transfer window could be a blessing in disguise for Arsenal.

The Gunners offloaded some top earners like Sead Kolasinac and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, Mikel Arteta added no senior player to his squad at the Emirates.

Considering the club is battling for a place in the top four, that decision could backfire in this second half of the season.

However, Maguire is looking at the long-term benefits of it, and he claims Arsenal’s inactivity in terms of incomings and clearing some huge salaries means they will have room to do more in the summer.

He tells Football Insider: “Their wage bill has plateaued in recent years.

“These cuts could potentially shave a total of 20 per cent off the wage bill. It will give them more room to manoeuvre in the summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

A summer spending spree must be on the cards for Arsenal to avoid splashing the cash last month.

We needed to do that if we wanted to end this season inside the top four, but it seems the club is prepared to invest in the summer instead.

Our current players haven’t done badly, and they will hopefully do much better in this second half so we can end the season well.