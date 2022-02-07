Financial analyst reckons Arsenal’s quiet January will benefit them

Financial analyst Kieran Maguire has revealed that not signing new players in the January transfer window could be a blessing in disguise for Arsenal.
The Gunners offloaded some top earners like Sead Kolasinac and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
However, Mikel Arteta added no senior player to his squad at the Emirates.
Considering the club is battling for a place in the top four, that decision could backfire in this second half of the season.
However, Maguire is looking at the long-term benefits of it, and he claims Arsenal’s inactivity in terms of incomings and clearing some huge salaries means they will have room to do more in the summer.
He tells Football Insider: “Their wage bill has plateaued in recent years.
“These cuts could potentially shave a total of 20 per cent off the wage bill. It will give them more room to manoeuvre in the summer.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
A summer spending spree must be on the cards for Arsenal to avoid splashing the cash last month.
We needed to do that if we wanted to end this season inside the top four, but it seems the club is prepared to invest in the summer instead.
Our current players haven’t done badly, and they will hopefully do much better in this second half so we can end the season well.
or they could have moved players out and properly addressed a need or two so as to better ensure a successful push for a European position, then lowered the wage bill again in the summer, when Laca, Eddie, Leno, Elneny, Xhaka and others will either leave on a free or be hopefully sold on, which would in turn give them considerable flexibility for making more moves
meanwhile overseas, the whole Rams-related narrative for Super Bowl week is rife with pundits and the like offering up kudos and platitudes in Kroenke’s direction for going all in with his “dream team” spare-no-expense approach….whereas in North London we’re looking desperately for anyone who’s willing to actual suggest that it was savvy on our parts to focus on wage bill slashing instead of bringing in suitable reinforcements…go figure?!?
Or it could be us now trying to pay out EL priced wages instead of the CL type fees that we were paying our players
It will only be a good decision if we get a top 4 finish. If we dont, then it proves the ambition of our club is not there.
Benefit financially? Ya so what….
I’d rather benefit in football! Or is there a cup for saving money?