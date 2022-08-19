Financial analyst reveals why Arsenal is investing heavily in protecting their data

Kieran Maguire has revealed that a simple data leak would be too much for Arsenal to bear and that is why they are investing heavily in data protection.

The Gunners have just renewed their cyber protection partnership with Acronis.

The firm is one of the best in protecting data and it is being patronised by other Premier League clubs.

Arsenal is one of them and the Gunners have continued to enjoy uninterrupted data protection for a long time now.

Not everyone understands how important this partnership is and Maguire explains to Football Insider:

“There is also the data in relation to fans that have accessed the app. That has value and also has to be protected under GDPR rules.

“Then there is in-house stuff. The work that is done by the talent and recruitment department is worth a fortune. That’s the list of their targets, who they feel is undervalued and so on.

“If that got leaked to other clubs, Arsenal would lose out. They need the highest class of security to ensure the club is protected.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

At the highest level of the game, so much data is being used to make decisions by different clubs.

Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world and it is constantly making data-based decisions.

Some of them are the club’s top secrets and they cannot get out in the open.

This is why these types of partnerships are very important.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…