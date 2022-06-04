Financial analyst reveals why Arsenal made so much money from TV last season

Arsenal had 29 of their matches for the 2021/2022 campaign on TV, and that meant they made a lot of money from the broadcasting revenue despite their failure to finish the campaign inside the top four.

The Gunners remain one of the clubs with the biggest fan-base in the Premier League, but the reason they had so many games on TV is different, according to financial analyst Kieran Maguire.

He believes there is an appeal that comes with being a London club and the London Derbies are a way to get more people to watch TV for the broadcasters.

“It works out as just under £1m for every game you’re on the TV after 10 games,” he told Football Insider.

“So, it is going to work out in the region of £19m. They have proved to be popular with broadcasters. There is an element of soap opera and there was a lot of tension around Arteta.

“The run for that final Champions League position was a story in its own right. There is also the fact there are so many teams in London. London derbies are attractive to broadcasters.

“Arsenal have a global fanbase. They are an attractive draw for broadcasters.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Many Arsenal players will give up making more money from TV money for a place in the top four.

Returning to the Champions League is something we absolutely must achieve soon, and the next few weeks before the next campaign starts will show how ready we are for a better 2022/2023 season.