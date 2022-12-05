Financial analyst says Arsenal has no FFP issues to worry about

Arsenal has just reported a financial loss of £ 45.5 million for the year ending in May 2022 and it seems like a big one.

However, the Gunners got some high-earners off their books and reduced their wage bill significantly, which is an amazing feat now that clubs are struggling with debt.

They have a deficit of more than £250m over the last four years, which should put them in Financial Fair Play problems.

However, UEFA is adjusting its FFP regulations to make life easy for clubs and the financial guru, Kieran Maguire, believes Arsenal has nothing to worry about.

He tells Football Insider:

“Arsenal have been in UEFA’s watchlist in terms of Financial Fair Play, but I think they are in a relatively safe position.

“There will be Covid allowances that they have been able to claim.

“Also, UEFA is now moving towards a new form of Financial Fair Play called the ‘Financial and Sustainability’ rules.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has been a relatively good period for Arsenal as we seek to build a club that will win matches on the pitch and make more money off it.

The recent financial reports are impressive and shows we are doing the right thing. As we make more money, we expect the club to easily cater for its needs.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

England training from Qatar, Saka and Ramsdale in action ahead of Senegal showdown

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids