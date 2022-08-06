Financial analyst says Arsenal will make money from new markets

Kieran Maguire believes Arsenal is making the right business decisions as they continue to expose their brands to new markets.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been making progress on the playing front and the club has been spending a lot of money to build on each success.

These funds are coming from somewhere and the club will need to make them back.

They have been partnering with different brands in various industries which expose them to new markets, some have never been explored by a football club.

Financial expert, Maguire believes it is a smart thing to do, and he expects it to pay off for the Gunners, eventually.

He tells Football Insider: “Broadening demographics is massive from football clubs’ perspectives.

“Our lives might be ruled by football but that just is not the case with everyone you meet. Having people who can introduce the club to a new audience is absolutely critical.

“For many people, football is not a sport but a computer game, for example. EA recently released their accounts and they have generated huge profits via the Fifa game series.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

A healthy football club needs a lot of money to run on and we need to take advantage of our resurgence to partner with more businesses and make more money.

While Arteta and his team focus on the football side of things, we can trust the club’s executives to play their off-field role very well.

Hopefully, this season will bring success both on and off the field for us.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids