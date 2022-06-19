Financial analyst says Arsenal’s deal with Rwanda is not a bad one

Arsenal was heavily criticised after it secured a sponsorship agreement with the Rwandan government.

The Gunners have maintained that relationship despite the criticism and financial analyst, Kieran Maguire says they have been justified by the UK government’s latest agreement with the African country.

Boris Johnson-led government will send some people seeking shelter to Rwanda in a new partnership.

Maguire believes this now proves Arsenal did nothing wrong by agreeing to a deal with Rwanda.

He tells Football Insider: “Rwanda is a favoured country as far as the UK government is concerned.

“If it’s an acceptable trading partner and an acceptable partner in terms of taking those who are seeking shelter and transporting them thousands of miles, I don’t see why Arsenal themselves should be criticised.

“Or at least they shouldn’t be criticised any more than they were before for taking sponsorship from a country where there is little wealth to begin with.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kudos to the decision-makers at the club who didn’t bow to pressure from some of its fans.

They must have studied the nation very well before agreeing to partner with them and they will not hesitate to cancel the deal if Rwanda becomes bad publicity for them.

