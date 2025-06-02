Financial conditions leave no room for Arsenal excuses in the summer transfer window

In his final pre-match press conference of the season, Mikel Arteta emphasised a simple but powerful point: if you want to be the best, you must have the best players. While some clubs may be restricted by financial regulations, Arsenal are not in that position.
Will the Kroenkes fully back Berta & Arteta?
Supporters have called for the Kroenkes to fully back Andrea Berta and Arteta and their recruitment team this summer, and financial analysts agree. As explained by Kieran Maguire via BBC Sport, Arsenal “could easily spend over £200 million in the summer window with no PSR concerns,” adding that “if a striker is not signed, it cannot be blamed on PSR.”
That financial clarity puts the pressure on the board to act. After all, Arsenal’s three consecutive second-place league finishes and deep European run have only improved their financial outlook.
Opportunity to Strengthen in Key Areas
Last summer’s sales of academy graduates Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah are also helping the club’s PSR status, as they count as pure profit under the system. With PSR calculated over a three-year cycle, those sales now offer valuable headroom.
Transfer rumours suggest that Martin Zubimendi could join Arsenal for £51 million, while Benjamin Sesko may cost around £70 million. Even if both deals go through, reports suggest Arsenal could still have close to £80 million available for further reinforcements.
Expectations will be enormous next season. Arsenal and Arteta will have nowhere to hide, but if they get this window right, they could finally push over the line.
I like the Gittens kid. Looks the real deal of a winger. Seems Chelsea are really in for doing a deal this week for £50m
He would have replaced Trossard and is a much better dribbler than Martinelli and a more than adequate competition.
Shame
Money has never been a problem for Arteta, he has been backed more than I imagined when he took over.
It is just some of the transfers have been poor; especially the attacking decisions.
Willian was probably his worst, Vieira, Jesus, Sterling, Havertz was a Xhaka replacement not a striker but is now.
Arteta has done great with building his defense, but looks lost when it comes to attacking players.
Here;
Season 2020 / 21 = 55 Goals scored.
Season 2021/ 22 = 61 Goals scored.
Season 2022/23 = 88 Goals scored.
Sesson 2023/24 = 91 Goals scored.
Season 2024/25 = 69 Goals scored.
It seems like 2024/24 was an anomaly. I think many factors contributed to the sudden drop of Goals. My main one being the way Arteta set up the team, I thought he was as too cautious and predictable in the way he set us up. And on top of that the poor start to the season (Red cards) plus the injuries.
I will keep saying it again. We need the likes of Odegaard, Martinelli, Havertz, Partey, Rice, Trossard etc to get back to chipping on with the goals. To me this striker talk will make little impact as long as Arteta does not go back to sharing rhe goals across the team like we have been doing in the last two or so season.
I still think that it’s all up to Arteta to go back to playing that unpredictable style where Saka is not the only threat in our team. This season was so predictable. We get the ball and pass it to saka who is normally marked by 2 or 3 players. Once Saka was marked out of each game it meant were done.
Arteta has to sort out our predictable play. Needs to go back to a higher energy all around style where teams didn’t know who to mark as nearly all our attacking players were dangerous.
My sons are the perfect gauge to the moods on the street, when I hear them talking about a new leader in Africa by the name of Ibrahim Traore I have to take note.
Now when I hear my sons saying Arsenal has to win silverware in the next campaign, I have to listen and take it seriously.
There is no doubt the gaffer will be back to the hilt once more, what that figure is could be anyone guess, that figure will be kept close to Berta chest and why shouldn’t it.
There is a report of up to £300 mill could be injected in the war chest, it is for that reason excuses could fall on deaf ears if the cabinet remains empty comes the next campaign
Don’t worry, the usual suspects will have no problem finding an excuse. For me, there is no room for any excuse. Deliver or go!!!
We can not keep throwing money into the well, especially when it is dry every year.