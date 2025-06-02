Financial conditions leave no room for Arsenal excuses in the summer transfer window

In his final pre-match press conference of the season, Mikel Arteta emphasised a simple but powerful point: if you want to be the best, you must have the best players. While some clubs may be restricted by financial regulations, Arsenal are not in that position.

Will the Kroenkes fully back Berta & Arteta?

Supporters have called for the Kroenkes to fully back Andrea Berta and Arteta and their recruitment team this summer, and financial analysts agree. As explained by Kieran Maguire via BBC Sport, Arsenal “could easily spend over £200 million in the summer window with no PSR concerns,” adding that “if a striker is not signed, it cannot be blamed on PSR.”

That financial clarity puts the pressure on the board to act. After all, Arsenal’s three consecutive second-place league finishes and deep European run have only improved their financial outlook.

Opportunity to Strengthen in Key Areas

Last summer’s sales of academy graduates Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah are also helping the club’s PSR status, as they count as pure profit under the system. With PSR calculated over a three-year cycle, those sales now offer valuable headroom.

Transfer rumours suggest that Martin Zubimendi could join Arsenal for £51 million, while Benjamin Sesko may cost around £70 million. Even if both deals go through, reports suggest Arsenal could still have close to £80 million available for further reinforcements.

Expectations will be enormous next season. Arsenal and Arteta will have nowhere to hide, but if they get this window right, they could finally push over the line.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…