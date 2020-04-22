Financial constraints caused by Coronavirus is not all bad news for Arsenal

The Gunners have been linked with several players ahead of the summer transfer window and not just incoming either, a good few of the squad have also been linked with moves away.

However, we could keep our current players and also not make any significant signing because of financial constraints.

It wouldn’t be all bad news if we don’t get new players in as long as we keep Mikel Arteta as our manager and the youngsters happy.

The Spaniard has brought some impressive performances out of this Arsenal squad that struggled so much under Unai Emery.

I believe that a full preseason with the former Manchester City assistant manager will put us in a good position to compete for a Champions League place next season.

Arsenal’s biggest problem is the mindset of our players, Arteta is working on that and having a preseason with these players will help them get his ideas faster.

With William Saliba coming in and if we can sign Pablo Mari permanently, I reckon that we could have one of the strongest squads among the top six.

I’d love to see some new faces at the end of this season, however, if we have to pay over the odds for players or cannot get players that are significantly better than our current options, then we can forget about making new signings and we can still finish inside the top four.

Financial constraints could create more of a level playing field and that suits Arsenal just perfectly.

An article from Ime