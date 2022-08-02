Financial expert reveals how Arsenal will benefit from their new partnership

Dr Dan Plumley believes Arsenal’s new partnership with Amazon, which let their cameras follow Mikel Arteta’s team, will open up new markets for the club.

The Gunners have some impressive business partnerships and endorsements which enables them to make more money.

Apart from that, because these companies come from different parts of the world, it also exposes their brand to more people.

Dr Plumley, from Sheffield Hallam University, claims these deals give them more exposure as a business.

He tells Football Insider: “You’re going to generate huge brand exposure if you partner with these companies that are associated with superstars in other spaces.

“We know there are links to boxing and other entertainment industries. For a club like Arsenal, who are very much one of the biggest clubs in the country, little things like this can help.

“They are already well set and this won’t shift the dial too much, but the extra exposure will definitely be beneficial.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need these deals to enter new markets, make more fans and earn more money.

However, to attract the bigger clients and charge substantial money, we need to achieve worthwhile success on the pitch.

If we keep adding new players to our group and they bring success back to the Emirates, we could charge more for shirt sponsorship and other partnerships.