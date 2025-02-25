Financial expert reveals why Arsenal is in a great financial position

Arsenal are one of the Premier League clubs expected to be active in the transfer market at the end of the season. As a team aiming to win the league title this term or in the near future, they have come close to success in recent campaigns but have fallen just short. Their ambition remains high, and they will be eager to strengthen their squad to finally secure silverware.
One of the key reasons Arsenal are not currently ahead of Liverpool in the league standings is their inconsistency. While they have displayed moments of brilliance, their inability to maintain momentum throughout the season has hindered their title challenge. To bridge this gap and compete more effectively, reinforcements are needed, particularly in attack.
The club’s recruitment team has been working tirelessly to identify and secure the right players who can elevate the squad. However, like every Premier League side, Arsenal must also be mindful of the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which are designed to prevent clubs from overspending and to maintain a level playing field in the competition.
Despite these financial regulations, football finance expert Stefan Borson believes Arsenal are in a strong financial position and should not be overly concerned about PSR restrictions. Speaking to Football Insider, he highlighted how the club’s recent return to the Champions League has significantly boosted their financial standing.
“The impact of being back in the Champions League was very big,” Borson stated.
“They also did very well commercially and started to bridge that gap to Tottenham. They were a long way behind but are now not very far behind.
“Arsenal are in a very strong PSR position, and the same in UEFA.”
With this financial stability, Arsenal are well-positioned to invest in top-quality players without major concerns over breaching PSR regulations. Strengthening key areas of the squad will be crucial if they are to sustain a title challenge and compete at the highest level in both domestic and European competitions.
The team already possesses quality, but to take the next step and challenge for major honours consistently, Arsenal must be prepared to spend wisely on elite talent in the summer transfer window.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
I know a lot of people will say it’s too late, but I honestly am still on the fence as to whether we should have made recruitments in the winter.
Not many long term solutions were really available, especially that would elevate the team.
What I can say though, is we should have had a look at Marmoush. I am sure he could have been lured in by telling him he would be the main man, and not in Haaland’s shadow.
Disagree loads of solutions were available
Not world class strikers but attackers who would have made us better and given us options were available
My only concern is were there long term solutions?
Problem is with short term solutions, once the players have served their purpose, the real long term targets get purchased in the summer then you are stuck with the overflow.
In my opinion I don’t think there was much out there that would have improved our team (this being at the time when the winter window was open, not in hindsight).
If Man City get away with the 115 charges levied against them I suspect PSR won’t be worth the paper it’s printed on.
It’s reassuring to know we are in a sound financial position which will enable us to invest in players with the aim of strengthening our squad.To facilitate such expenditure however we need to sell on players who are not in the future plans of our current Manager and herein lies the problem.Firstly a number of our first team squad are notoriously injury prone, and although in a number of cases they are fine players , it will not be an easy task to convince Clubs to take the bait unless their values are heavily discounted.Players such as KT,Tomi, Zinchenko and Jesus call into this category.Others such as Vieira, Lokonga and Kwior may be easier to unload providing we adopt a realistic attitude as far as their real value is concerned.Personally I feel we need to bring in at least 3 quality forwards in the summer window on the assumption that Jesus is sold but in view of his injury this may not be possible.In any event Fans will have their own ideas of who should be signed and who are considered dispensible, but the question is will our Owners entrust our current Manager to invest wisely if we do not qualify for the Champions League next season and when his record in recruiting successfully is decidedly poor?