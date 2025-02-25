Financial expert reveals why Arsenal is in a great financial position

Arsenal are one of the Premier League clubs expected to be active in the transfer market at the end of the season. As a team aiming to win the league title this term or in the near future, they have come close to success in recent campaigns but have fallen just short. Their ambition remains high, and they will be eager to strengthen their squad to finally secure silverware.

One of the key reasons Arsenal are not currently ahead of Liverpool in the league standings is their inconsistency. While they have displayed moments of brilliance, their inability to maintain momentum throughout the season has hindered their title challenge. To bridge this gap and compete more effectively, reinforcements are needed, particularly in attack.

The club’s recruitment team has been working tirelessly to identify and secure the right players who can elevate the squad. However, like every Premier League side, Arsenal must also be mindful of the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which are designed to prevent clubs from overspending and to maintain a level playing field in the competition.

Despite these financial regulations, football finance expert Stefan Borson believes Arsenal are in a strong financial position and should not be overly concerned about PSR restrictions. Speaking to Football Insider, he highlighted how the club’s recent return to the Champions League has significantly boosted their financial standing.

“The impact of being back in the Champions League was very big,” Borson stated.

“They also did very well commercially and started to bridge that gap to Tottenham. They were a long way behind but are now not very far behind.

“Arsenal are in a very strong PSR position, and the same in UEFA.”

With this financial stability, Arsenal are well-positioned to invest in top-quality players without major concerns over breaching PSR regulations. Strengthening key areas of the squad will be crucial if they are to sustain a title challenge and compete at the highest level in both domestic and European competitions.

The team already possesses quality, but to take the next step and challenge for major honours consistently, Arsenal must be prepared to spend wisely on elite talent in the summer transfer window.