Financial expert says Arsenal will continue to form profitable partnerships

Financial expert, Doctor Dan Plumley, insists the sky is the limit to the amount of financially profitable partnerships Arsenal can be involved in as a club.

The Gunners have several sponsorship deals, with some appearing on their shirts while others have taken other ways to benefit from partnering with the club.

These deals ensure the Gunners remain one of the best run clubs around, and they keep on coming.

Arsenal has spent a lot of money to strengthen its squad in the last few seasons, and it must keep increasing its revenue streams to keep up with the spending.

Success on the pitch helps to attract more brands, and we expect the club to keep getting these business deals.

Sheffield Hallam University expert, Plumley, tells Football Insider:

“The club fits with the product. As a package, you can see why it suits them. From the commercial side of things, clubs know that if they push the boundaries there is no upper limit for them.

“You see clubs striking partnerships in all these spaces and this one that just works.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need these deals to keep money flowing at the club, and we remain a very attractive EPL side.

As the executives work to earn enough money to reinvest in the playing team, we hope the players will do their bits on the pitch.

We have made a stunning start to this season, and if it goes on, we could win the league at the end of this campaign.

