Financial expert says Arsenal’s lack of spending has nothing to do with PSR

One reason clubs are cautious with their spending is to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules, which are designed to keep financial practices in check across the top flight. This has led several clubs, including Newcastle United and Aston Villa, to offload key players at the end of June to balance their books.

Arsenal, however, didn’t face such issues. Despite waiting until July to finalise David Raya’s transfer from Brentford, the Gunners were active last summer, making significant investments, including a record-breaking deal for Declan Rice.

Fans had anticipated another big-spending window this year, particularly with the hope of securing a top-class striker. Yet, with just over ten days remaining in the transfer window, Arsenal appears set for a relatively quiet finish.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been notably restrained, with Riccardo Calafiori being their only major addition. According to financial expert Stefan Borson, Arsenal’s subdued activity isn’t driven by concerns over breaching PSR regulations, suggesting the club’s strategy is focused on long-term stability rather than fear of financial penalties.

He told Football Insider:

“Arsenal and Liverpool in particular, are clubs whose spending you can assume is strategic as opposed to being PSR related.

“They have very large PSR surpluses because they have effectively been well run for a number of years.”



We hope the decision not to spend too much money this summer is the right one.

