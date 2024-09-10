Financial expert says Chelsea made a big mistake with Arsenal

Chelsea made the surprising decision to declare Raheem Sterling surplus to requirements in the last transfer window, which allowed Arsenal to secure him on loan.

The England international had joined Chelsea from Manchester City as one of the biggest stars in English football, with the club offering him a substantial salary.

Sterling earns around £350,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, with Arsenal paying less than half of that for the duration of his loan.

It’s surprising that Chelsea chose to offload a player on such a high salary, and now Sterling will aim to rediscover his form at Arsenal.

The Gunners secured a great deal from this arrangement. However, financial analyst Stefan Borson believes Chelsea made a significant mistake and should have managed his departure more effectively.

He tells Football Insider:

“Yes, Arsenal has paid £ 6 million, but they also hand the player back with relatively limited resale value next year.

“It’s not a well-managed situation. A player of that cost needed to be handled in a better way.

“It’s a very expensive mistake.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We got a good deal with the Sterling transfer. We now have a fine professional on loan with no obligation to buy.

If he performs well for us, we could win some trophies, and if he flops, we will send him back.

