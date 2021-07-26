Financial journalist not impressed with Arsenal cryptocurrency deal

Financial journalist Kieran Maguire claims that Arsenal is still a very long way from giving their fans a say in how the club is being run.

After the fallout with their fans because of the European Super League, the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool have now included their fans in their decision-making process by giving them some representation.

Arsenal signed a deal with Socios on 19th July which will see the cryptocurrency provider create a new Arsenal token that fans can own to have access to interacting with the club.

This was seen as a huge development and seemed to show that they are thinking about the fans.

However, Maguire says this isn’t a small step towards giving real powers to the club’s fans and insists that Arsenal isn’t even close to doing something like that.

“Cryptocurrencies are still very much a minority sport,” the financial analyst told Football Insider.

“We are talking about a very small proportion of the Arsenal fanbase who will sign up for this.

“So I don’t think you’ll have a representative sample size if decisions are being made.

“The decisions will be along the lines of deciding the name of the new mascot or the colour of the new third kit.

“Stan Kroenke had promised to invest money in the squad this summer and this one sure way that they can get the fans off their backs. It would interesting to see how much they spend.

“The significant decisions in terms of setting budgets, the culture of the club, the responsibilities of senior management, all of those decisions will continue to be made at board level.

“And that’s rightly so, because they should be made by people with massive experience of being in the industry.”