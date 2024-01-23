Financial limitations is stopping Arsenal signing Premier League midfielder

Arsenal has engaged in talks regarding the potential signing of Amadou Onana; however, it is unlikely to materialise during this month’s transfer window. The Gunners are in search of midfield reinforcements, reminiscent of their pursuit of Moises Caicedo a year ago. With Thomas Partey sidelined due to injury, Arsenal is exploring options to bolster their midfield.

Among the names on their wishlist is Everton’s Onana, who has been a standout performer for the Toffees and is considered one of the most combative midfielders in England. Arsenal views him as an ideal long-term replacement for Partey, who could potentially depart the Emirates in the summer.

Despite their interest, Arsenal faces financial constraints and deems Onana’s potential transfer as too expensive, according to reports from Het Nieuwsblad. As a result, the Gunners are unlikely to deepen their interest or pursue the signing further before the closure of the current transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana is a player who is destined to play for a bigger club, and we expect that to happen at the end of the season.

However, it will be harder for us to sign him then because he has many other suitors who could offer more money than we can, unless Onana wants to move to the Emirates over other clubs.

