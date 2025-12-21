‘Finding it hard’ Pundit says Gyokeres is struggling with Premier League physicality

Jamie Redknapp believes Viktor Gyokeres has endured a challenging start to his Arsenal career, largely due to the physical demands of the Premier League. The striker arrived with a formidable reputation after excelling in Portugal, yet his adaptation to English football has proven more difficult than many expected.

Gyokeres was prolific during his time with Sporting Club, where he was regarded as virtually unstoppable and central to their success. His performances attracted interest from several top clubs in England, all willing to pay a substantial fee for his signature. Despite the opportunity for Sporting Club to earn more from a move elsewhere, the Swedish striker opted for Arsenal, a decision that ultimately forced the Portuguese club’s hand.

Adjusting to English Football

Life in England has not been straightforward for Gyokeres. While there have been signs of improvement in recent weeks, his overall output has not matched the heights he previously reached. He did score a penalty against Everton, but goals from open play have been difficult to come by, highlighting the challenges he continues to face.

Some Arsenal supporters have expressed surprise at his struggles, particularly given his physical stature and previous experience in the English game. However, it was always likely that Gyokeres would require time to adapt to the intensity and physical nature of the Premier League. The competition demands constant physical battles, quick decision-making, and an ability to impose oneself against well-organised defences.

Despite these issues, there remains a belief that his form will improve as he becomes more accustomed to the league. Arsenal continue to show faith in the striker, aware that patience is often required when players make the transition from other leagues into one of the most demanding competitions in world football.

Redknapp Assessment

Redknapp offered his perspective on Gyokeres’ performances, suggesting that the striker is still finding his feet. Speaking via the Metro, he said, ‘He did okay, it’s a struggle for him at the moment, I think he’s finding it hard up there.

‘It’s his fifth goal of the season… for whatever reason, and it shouldn’t be the case because he’s been in the English leagues before, it looks like he’s really struggling with the physicality of it.

‘Considering he’s a very big guy, I very rarely see him win a duel one on one, when I thought he could physically overpower people.’

Those comments reflect the view that Gyokeres’ challenge is not about talent, but adaptation. As he continues to settle, Arsenal will hope his qualities eventually translate into consistent impact.