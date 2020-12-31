“Fingers crossed we can climb the league and get back into European places” Holding already targeting European football

Rob Holding says Arsenal is now targeting European football after the Gunners returned to form in their last two league games.

Mikel Arteta’s team had struggled for wins before those matches.

But they beat Chelsea 3-1 and followed that up with a 1-0 win over Brighton the last time out.

They are expected to earn another win against West Brom in their next game, that three points will likely move them up the league table again.

Their goal is the top four, but their inconsistent form has made that too much for them now.

However, Holding is confident that things are beginning to turn around and he said that the two wins have been massive for their confidence.

The first win gave them the confidence to go for more, and that culminated in a second consecutive win for them.

Now their target is to win more games and put themselves in a position to play European football next season.

He said as quoted by Sun Sports: “Fingers crossed we can climb the league and get back into European places and push on.

“These two wins are a massive confidence boost for us.

“We went through that really rough patch, but as soon as we got a win it gave us a lift.

“Now we’ve got another win and hopefully now we can go on a bit of a run, pick up points and climb up the table.”