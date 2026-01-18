“Fingertip save” Ray Parlour discusses Sels saving Saka effort

One of the key reasons Arsenal were unable to secure victory against Nottingham Forest last night was a remarkable save from Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels. The Belgian, who shared the Golden Glove with David Raya last season, produced a moment of brilliance that kept his team in the game.

Arsenal were well aware that they were facing one of the finest goalkeepers in world football, and the challenge was clear: Sels would likely need to make crucial interventions to deny some of the best attackers in the game. True to form, he delivered when it mattered most, demonstrating composure, reflexes, and timing at the highest level.

Sels’ influence on the match

Forest relied on more than just their goalkeeper to resist Arsenal, but Sels’ performance was pivotal. No matter how solid the defensive structure in front of him, Arsenal repeatedly tested him with shots and pressure. The Belgian remained alert throughout, producing key saves at crucial moments that prevented the Gunners from breaking the deadlock. His efforts ensured that Forest earned a hard-fought point in a match where Arsenal dominated possession and created several chances.

Despite Arsenal’s persistence and attacking threat, they were unable to convert opportunities into goals. The result was a frustrating draw for the Gunners, who now face added pressure in the Premier League title race. Sels’ performance underlined the importance of having a goalkeeper capable of game-changing moments.

Parlour praises the save

Ray Parlour singled out Sels’ intervention for praise, noting its impact on both the team and the match as a whole. Speaking via Premier League Productions, Parlour said:

“It’s a real fingertip save, a really big save. If that goes in, suddenly it could be a 2-0, 3-0 game. It gives everyone a lift. You need your goalkeeper to make saves like that if you’re going to stay in the league.”

Parlour’s comments emphasise the critical role Sels played in Forest securing a point. The save not only prevented Arsenal from taking the lead but also demonstrated the fine margins that can define matches at the top level of football.