Finishing in the top four is now a realistic goal for Arsenal

Consistency now makes top four a realistic possibility for Arsenal.

Looking at the league table and the number of games left to play it is reasonable to assume that the gap between Chelsea and Arsenal is too great to overcome, however, not everything is so black and white, not at this stage of the season.

Chelsea is inconsistent both home and away and there is no game that they can feel comfortable playing, well, apart from a visit from strikerless Tottenham.

Any team below Chelsea that puts any sort of winning run together will most likely catch them and there is every reason to think that Arsenal is the team to do that.

Manchester United and Tottenham occupy fifth and sixth respectively and they are both just as inconsistent, in fact, I would argue that Tottenham is now on a downward spiral.

Then comes Sheffield United and Wolves. Well, I honestly do believe that Arsenal will be three points better than the Blades and two points better than Wolves over the next 11 games.

Is it still a tall order for Arsenal? Yes of course it is but it is no longer unrealistic to believe that the lads can close the gap on the fourth spot. The difference is two wins and a draw between Arsenal and Chelsea and a winning run will close that deficit very quickly.

Arsenal is in form now, they are unbeaten this year, they are starting to get clean sheets, they are now turning draws into wins, all the ingredients are there for a winning run to develop.

Arsenal fans, myself included, have been negative for so long. The reason was simple, the team made us that way with their performances. Well, now they are putting in the exact sort of performances we have been begging for.

If we are negative when the team is playing poorly then we have a duty to be positive when they are winning. Not rocket science in my book.