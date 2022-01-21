Fiorentina boss admits they are willing to sell Vlahovic but are getting zero response from his agents

The rumours about Arsenal trying to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina simply refuse to go away and it would appear that there have been ongoing negotiations with the Serie A Club.

But now there has appeared a strange quote from the Fiorentina’s general manager Joe Barone that makes it clear that they are interested in making a deal with interest coming from England. Barone was quoted in La Nazione as saying: “Some Englishmen have shown up with Fiorentina” he says “but there is no agreement and there cannot be if someone … We, in any case, are available.”

The “someone” he is referring to is of course Vlahovic himself and his agents. Barone was then asked if there was any talks underway with the striker’s team. “Zero” he replied.

“Zero. And if you remember I asked for clarity, I asked for your agent to be clear, but still nothing. No contact.”

This was the translation given by the Metro: Barone explained: ‘Some English clubs have made contact, but there is no agreement yet. We are open [to selling] but there can’t be a deal unless someone [Vlahovic] agrees.’

On the lack of communication from Vlahovic’s representatives, he added: ‘I haven’t heard anything from them. I had asked Vlahovic’s agent to be clear, but I haven’t heard anything, no contacts at all.’

So it is now looking clear that Vlahovic looks to have “zero” interest in discussing anything in this transfer window at least. And we have all heard the rumours that the player is keen only on making a move to Juventus, who are very regular Champions League participants, but whatever his reasons for not talking to Fiorentina, it looks like Arsenal are flogging a dead horse at the moment and should start looking at more likely alternatives…

Arteta discusses Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool, our lack of players and our red card record