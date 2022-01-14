Fiorentina boss confirms being ‘open’ to offers for Vlahovic but nothing tabled

Joe Barone has confirmed that Fiorentina are open to discussing an exit for Dusan Vlahovic, but that Arsenal nor any other club have tabled an offer as of yet.
The Gunners have been strongly linked with the Serbian striker, as well as multiple other options, but some have been led to believe that Dusan is near the top of our wishlist as we look to strengthen our frontline.
If we are looking into a deal for his signature however, we appear to have failed to table an official offer at present, but the CEO of La Viola certainly appears to be opening the door to such a move.
Fiorentina CEO Barone on Dušan Vlahović future and Arsenal bid: “We’re open to consider all the proposals we’ll receive for Vlahović – no bid is on the table right now”. 🇷🇸 #AFC
“We’ve not received any official offer. Let’s see if some proposal will arrive”, he told Mediaset. pic.twitter.com/eLT8SOYrHy
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022
With news that Aubameyang now has a heart condition, as reasoning for him missing the match with Gabon this evening, there is an increased need to add a striker to our ranks this month, and I would personally love to see us show real ambition by beating our rivals to land him this month.
He is top of my personal wishlist to lead the line for us, and our urgency to bring in a striker seriously needs addressing sooner rather than later…
Patrick
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Every club in the country has a permanent “serious need” to bring in a striker all season. Yet every club already has 3-4 multi million pound strikers. Arsenal has 50m Lacazette 60 mill Aubameyang 72mill Pepe plus martinelli Saka and ESR are scoring goals. But fans claim we are “desperate” for strikers. Chelsea has Lukaku 90 mill Ziyech 36mill Werner 47mill Pulisic 55m Havertz 72mill Abraham on loan yet are “short” on goal scorers. Man U Have Ronaldo Cavani Martial Greenwood Rashford Sancho but are “struggling” for strikers. If the NLD is postponed then we only have Burnley in the league at home before all our Afcon players return and time for others to recover so we do not “need” any more players at all. It’s just silly talk. But fun 🙂