Fiorentina boss confirms being ‘open’ to offers for Vlahovic but nothing tabled

Joe Barone has confirmed that Fiorentina are open to discussing an exit for Dusan Vlahovic, but that Arsenal nor any other club have tabled an offer as of yet.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the Serbian striker, as well as multiple other options, but some have been led to believe that Dusan is near the top of our wishlist as we look to strengthen our frontline.

If we are looking into a deal for his signature however, we appear to have failed to table an official offer at present, but the CEO of La Viola certainly appears to be opening the door to such a move.

Fiorentina CEO Barone on Dušan Vlahović future and Arsenal bid: “We’re open to consider all the proposals we’ll receive for Vlahović – no bid is on the table right now”. 🇷🇸 #AFC “We’ve not received any official offer. Let’s see if some proposal will arrive”, he told Mediaset. pic.twitter.com/eLT8SOYrHy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022

With news that Aubameyang now has a heart condition, as reasoning for him missing the match with Gabon this evening, there is an increased need to add a striker to our ranks this month, and I would personally love to see us show real ambition by beating our rivals to land him this month.

He is top of my personal wishlist to lead the line for us, and our urgency to bring in a striker seriously needs addressing sooner rather than later…

