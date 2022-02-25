Fiorentina expects Arsenal to turn up for Torreira negotiations unhappy about losing Vlahovic

Fiorentina remains interested in completing the transfer of Lucas Torreira at the end of this season.

The Uruguayan has returned to top form at the Serie A club where he is spending this season on loan.

The Italians struck an agreement with Arsenal to sign him permanently for 15m euros at the end of this season.

They are now poised to take up that option and will meet with the Gunners in the coming weeks.

Firenze Viola says they expect the meeting to happen soon, but claims Arsenal will not turn up for it as cheerful people.

This is because they had wanted to sign Dusan Vlahovic from the Florence side, but he moved to Juventus instead.

But they will explain to the Gunners that they wanted to do a deal with them, but the player preferred to move to Turin.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It makes little sense for Arsenal to be unhappy at Fiorentina over losing Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker clearly did not want to move to the Emirates and joined his preferred suitor.

Even Fiorentina would have loved to sell him outside Serie A, but the will of the player prevailed.

We should focus on offloading Torreira and getting as much money as we can from his transfer at the meeting.