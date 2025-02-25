Fiorentina is preparing for the possibility of losing their in-form star to Arsenal

Moise Kean has been in fantastic form this season following his move to Fiorentina from Juventus. The striker, who previously had a spell in the Premier League with Everton, struggled to make an impact at the club. However, he has since found his rhythm and is now considered one of the most in-form players in Europe. At the end of this season, it is expected that several clubs will show interest in signing him.

Kean may also be inclined to make another move to a bigger club, particularly if Fiorentina fails to secure a top-four finish in Serie A. Several top clubs are reportedly monitoring his progress, with a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggesting that one of these clubs is Arsenal. The Gunners are anticipated to sign a striker during the summer transfer window, and Kean has emerged as one of their primary targets.

The Italian forward could be available for a transfer fee of 50 million euros, a sum that Arsenal could afford if they view him as their main target. However, they will face stiff competition from other top clubs who also believe that Kean possesses the quality they need. His impressive performances in Italy have earned him recognition across Europe, and it is expected that multiple teams will vie for his signature in the coming months.

Kean’s time in the Premier League with Everton, while not successful, has likely provided him with valuable experience. As one of the finest strikers in Italy, he is now in a better position to make a successful return to England, should he choose to move. His development at Fiorentina, where he has thrived this season, suggests that he has matured as a player and may be better prepared to handle the demands of a top-tier English club.

As Kean continues to impress this season, Arsenal will undoubtedly be watching closely, with the potential for a summer move becoming more likely. However, they will need to fend off competition from other top teams who are also keen on securing the services of the talented forward.